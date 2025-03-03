TVS Indeon expands lithium battery packs production

TVS Indeon, a 100% subsidiary of automotive electrical components manufacturer Lucas TVS Ltd., inaugurated its enhanced battery pack production facility in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

The state-of-the-art plant at the SIPCOT Industrial Park, Thervoy Kandigai, Gummidipoondi started operations in 2024, with a production capacity of 1 GWh, and a potential to manufacture 1,500 battery packs daily.

With the ramped-up production facility, TVS Indeon plans to double its production to 1000 packs per day employing over 200 people and commencing second shift operations, the company said. The company expects to reach its maximum capacity by March 2026.

“This expansion marks a key step in our journey towards producing affordable e-mobility solutions with improved quality and best-in-class safety,” said T.K. Balaji, Chairman & Managing Director, Lucas-TVS & TVS Indeon Ltd. “In addition to producing battery packs, TVS Indeon is establishing the groundwork for a more sustainable, greener, and cleaner future. Our commitment extends beyond manufacturing; we also assist women in the workforce, strengthen local communities, and provide employment opportunities. We believe that our efforts will establish a responsible and diversified industrial ecosystem as we scale our capacity.”

The enhanced production facility will help meet the growing demand for lithium-ion battery packs in the e-mobility and energy storage segments, which currently supplies exclusively to TVS Motor Company.