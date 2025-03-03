SiC power semiconductors market to reach $11.7B by 2035

The global Silicon Carbide (SiC) power semiconductors market is poised for impressive growth, with a projected valuation of USD 11.7 billion by 2035, expanding at a robust CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period, according to a report by global market research company Transparency Market Research.

The rise in electric vehicle (EV) adoption, renewable energy investments, and advancements in power electronics are key driving forces behind this surge. Leading manufacturers are actively expanding production capacities and forging strategic partnerships to capitalize on the increasing demand for energy-efficient, high-performance power devices across multiple industries.

Silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors have gained significant traction in high-power applications due to their superior thermal conductivity, higher breakdown voltage, and energy efficiency compared to traditional silicon-based devices, according to a media release by Transparency Market Research.

“These semiconductors are widely utilized in electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy systems, industrial power electronics, aerospace, and telecommunications,” the media release said. “With global efforts to transition towards clean energy and electrification, the SiC semiconductor market is witnessing exponential demand, fostering innovation and investment.”

Key Players in the silicon carbide power semiconductors market include Wolfspeed, Infineon Technologies, STMicroelectronics, ON Semiconductor, ROHM, and Mitsubishi Electric, among others.

“Asia-Pacific dominates the market, followed by North America and Europe, due to strong investments in EVs, clean energy, and power-efficient technologies,” the report said. “Top trends include EV and renewable energy adoption, transition to 8-inch SiC wafers, AI-driven power management, and industrial automation expansion.”

SiC is crucial in solar inverters and wind energy converters, enabling higher power efficiency and lower operational costs. Governments are incentivizing the adoption of SiC-based power solutions in clean energy projects.

The rollout of 5G networks and high-performance data centers requires efficient, high-frequency power solutions. SiC semiconductors offer lower switching losses and higher thermal conductivity, ideal for telecom power supplies, the report said.