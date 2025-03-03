Fronius unveils LFP battery storage system Reserva

Austrian inverter firm Fronius has unveiled its first battery storage system, called Fronius Reserva. The high-voltage battery with DC coupling has a storage of 6.3 kWh, 9.5 kWh, 12.6 kWh, or 15.8 kWh.

A maximum storage capacity of 63 kWh can be achieved by connecting up to four towers in parallel.

“The Fronius Reserva is backup power and black start capable,” the company said. “This means that the battery can continue to be charged and discharged even in the event of a power failure. In concrete terms, this means more independence and a reliable energy supply, even in emergency power situations.”

The storage system uses lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries with a capacity of 3.15 kWh each.

“The biggest benefit for customers is that they will receive all the components for a complete photovoltaics system from us,” said Fronius CSO Harald Scherleitner. “We are now offering solar power as a complete package, supplying everything from a single source. This has several advantages: Firstly, all products are perfectly matched to each other, and secondly it only takes one app for complete energy management.”

Scherleitner added that the company guaranteed that the Fronius Reserva will still deliver at least 80% of its usable energy after ten years from the start of the warranty.