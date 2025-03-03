Emtar secures $12.8 million to advance wireless SoC

Emtar Technologies Inc., a Canadian fabless semiconductor company offering energy-efficient wireless edge intelligence solutions, has successfully closed its 18.5M CAD (USD 12.8 million) angel round.

Since commencing operations in 2023, Emtar has been developing next-generation system-on-chip (SoC) and semiconductor technologies. This funding will further accelerate its efforts to advance breakthrough solutions toward real-world applications, the company said in a media release.

Emtar has expanded its R&D capabilities and deepened collaborations with industry leaders, research institutions, and ecosystem partners. The company continues to make strong progress in developing high-performance, energy-efficient, and low-latency signal acquisition solutions that will shape the future of wireless connectivity, Emtar said.

“The industry is undergoing a paradigm shift,” said Alvis Huang, CEO of Emtar. “With the support of our investors, we have made significant technological advancements. As we push the boundaries of innovation, we remain focused on delivering high-impact solutions that drive efficiency and sustainability.”

Based in Richmond, BC, Emtar Tech is a fabless IC design company specializing in AI-empowered smart wireless computing edge solutions. It offers tailor-made system-level products and platforms to customers. The company’s focus includes eco-friendly semiconductor innovations that drive higher performance and lower power consumption.