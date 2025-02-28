Mercedes-Benz’s revolutionary EV batteries reach road testing phase

These new experimental batteries, estimated to have a range of 1000 km, mark the next phase of EV battery development. Although still in the testing phase, they have been attached to the Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan prototype for extensive testing.

Currently, the German auto manufacturer hasn’t said when they expect these solid-state batteries to be available in its showroom models. Still, they confirmed these batteries would be the first lithium metal solid-state EV batteries.

Mercedes is working with race engineers from its F1 team to perfect the technology that has already been dubbed the next evolution in electric vehicles. Automakers across the globe are feverishly working to be the first to master the technology and take advantage of the surging EV market.

Experts expect these batteries to far surpass the driving ranges of the current range of batteries used by EVs today. The key to the success of these batteries is that they’re capable of storing significantly more energy in a smaller space, cheaper to manufacture, and charge faster.

The German car giant also claims that the extra density within these batteries tackles the long-standing issue of lithium-ion battery safety. Unfortunately, Dr. Robin Zeng, CEO of the world’s largest battery supplier CATL, says that these batteries aren’t yet commercially viable due to current solid-state designs expanding while being charged, which slashes their usable lifespan.

Another concern is how these batteries may react with oxygen if damaged or destroyed in a car accident. Dr. Zeng says that the sudden introduction of oxygen could make solid-state batteries exponentially more destructive, putting motorists at risk.

Mercedes is taking on the challenge by implementing pneumatic actuators created and developed by its F1 race team. The actuators help to manage the expansions and contractions of 12-cell solid-state battery packs during charging cycles.

However, Chinese auto manufacturers have already progressed ahead of their North American and European rivals by developing the semi-solid-state EV batteries. These batteries combine solid and liquid elements to get the best of both worlds.

On the other hand, Mercedes remains optimistic about its upcoming tests. If successful, this could represent a rare win for European EV manufacturers, which have lagged far behind Chinese manufacturers over the past decade.