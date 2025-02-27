Teledyne FLIR Defense wins $15M nano-drones contract

Teledyne FLIR has signed a two-year agreement with the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology, and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) to supply Black Hornet 4 systems, parts, and training. The contract was arranged through Teledyne FLIR’s regional partner, European Logistic Partners (ELP) GmbH, which serves as the contractor for BAAINBw.

The Black Hornet 4 is a lightweight nano-drone designed to give small fighting units better covert situational awareness. It has a 12-megapixel camera for daytime use and a high-resolution thermal imager, providing clear video and images to the operator. Weighing only 70 grams, it can fly for over 30 minutes, covering distances of more than two kilometres, and can operate in winds of up to 25 knots and in the rain.

“We’re proud to work with the Bundeswehr and ELP to deliver the unmatched capabilities of Black Hornet 4 to German armed forces,” says Ketil Vanebo, vice president of UAS Norway Operations at Teledyne FLIR Defense, in a press release. “We are seeing increased adoption of the Black Hornet unmanned aircraft system throughout Europe as regional and global tensions remain high.

FLIR Defense has delivered more than 33,000 Black Hornet UAVs to military and security forces in over 45 countries. Black Hornet drones are being used by Ukrainian combat forces.

The Black Hornet is designed and built by Teledyne FLIR Defense in Norway.