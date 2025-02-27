Supply chain reset – from excess to equilibrium

However, lingering challenges, including geopolitical tensions, cost pressures, and evolving market conditions, may have an impact on the pace of recovery.

As indicated in the report, State of the Industry – 2025, Vol. 1: From Excess to Equilibrium, last year saw an oversupply of electronic components following years of shortages. While some sectors, such as artificial intelligence (AI) hardware, experienced higher demand, many manufacturers struggled with excess inventory and sluggish orders. By the end of 2024, lead times for certain components had started to lengthen, indicating a possible stability in supply-demand dynamics.

Looking ahead, Fusion Worldwide projects cautious optimism for 2025. Companies are gradually increasing orders after depleting surplus inventory, though cost management remains a top priority. The report notes that AI-driven growth continues to influence procurement trends, particularly in semiconductors and memory products.

In addition to market adjustments, trade policies and geopolitical uncertainty are expected to play a significant role in shaping the industry’s trajectory. Tariffs and trade policies will continue to influence pricing and availability, requiring proactive sourcing and strategic partnerships to ensure supply chain resilience.

Manufacturers are also facing increasing pressure to balance cost savings with innovation. AI adoption is driving competition among semiconductor giants, including AMD, Intel, Micron, Samsung, and Nvidia. Meanwhile, demand for personal computing and mobile devices remains uncertain, with market shifts expected following Microsoft’s planned end of support for Windows 10 in 2025.

Fusion Worldwide advises businesses to prioritise flexible procurement strategies and real-time market intelligence to navigate these uncertainties. The report suggests that companies that adapt to fluctuating demand and geopolitical risks will be best positioned for long-term resilience in an evolving global electronics market.