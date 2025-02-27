Federal Electronics expands its operations in Mexico

The expansion strengthens the company’s ability to serve industrial and medical customers in both the US and Mexico, while employing over 350 professionals.

“As our customers’ needs continue to evolve, we continue to expand our capabilities to provide scalable, cost-effective manufacturing solutions without compromising quality,” says Ed Evangelista, President, Federal Electronics, in press release. “This expansion in Hermosillo not only increases our production capacity but also enhances our ability to offer integrated, end-to-end solutions for complex electronic assemblies.”