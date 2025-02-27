EU green lights Nokia's acquisition of Infinera

Both Nokia and Infinera operate in the optical transport equipment sector, which enables data transmission via optical fibre networks. The merger aims to strengthen Nokia’s position in optical networking by expanding its scale and accelerating its product roadmap to better compete with larger market players.

The Commission found that Nokia and Infinera’s combined market share is moderate and that several competitors will continue to exert pressure, ensuring competition remains strong.

The approval allows Nokia to proceed with the acquisition without regulatory restrictions within the EU market.