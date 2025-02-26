Saab extends research collaboration with Aalto University
Saab and Aalto University in Finland have extended their research collaboration for another 10 years, until 2036. The new agreement includes a minimum investment of EUR 10 million to ensure ongoing research in key areas vital to Saab's business.
In 2017, Saab initiated a significant research collaboration with Aalto University on antenna technology, microelectronics, radar signal processing, artificial intelligence, and hydroacoustic sensing. Now the parties announce the continuation of this collaboration for the period from 2027 to 2036.
“Saab’s successful history is built on constant innovation. In order to maintain that position, we must understand and benefit from the emerging technologies at the frontline of current research. The collaboration with Aalto University clearly shows the benefits of cooperation between academia, industry and government to address our common needs,” says Micael Johansson, President and CEO of Saab in a press release.
To date, the programme has produced eight doctoral graduates, with three more expected to complete their studies during 2025. Additionally, numerous Master’s degrees have been awarded in fields directly relevant to Saab’s operations. Many graduates have joined Saab’s product development teams in Tampere, where they hold positions in the development of new sensor products.
“The collaboration with Saab offers Aalto University the opportunity to invest in long-term research in key areas of cutting-edge technology. Thanks to the agreement, Aalto University will be able to expand and deepen its research activities in the field and train new experts," adds Aalto University President Ilkka Niemelä.