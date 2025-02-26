Saab extends research collaboration with Aalto University

In 2017, Saab initiated a significant research collaboration with Aalto University on antenna technology, microelectronics, radar signal processing, artificial intelligence, and hydroacoustic sensing. Now the parties announce the continuation of this collaboration for the period from 2027 to 2036.

“Saab’s successful history is built on constant innovation. In order to maintain that position, we must understand and benefit from the emerging technologies at the frontline of current research. The collaboration with Aalto University clearly shows the benefits of cooperation between academia, industry and government to address our common needs,” says Micael Johansson, President and CEO of Saab in a press release.

To date, the programme has produced eight doctoral graduates, with three more expected to complete their studies during 2025. Additionally, numerous Master’s degrees have been awarded in fields directly relevant to Saab’s operations. Many graduates have joined Saab’s product development teams in Tampere, where they hold positions in the development of new sensor products.