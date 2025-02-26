© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com
Electronics Production |
OSI Systems secures $32M RF communication systems order
OSI Systems' Security division has received an international order valued at approximately USD 32 million to provide RF based critical systems that are designed for long-range secure communications.
In addition, the OSI is expected to support the systems integration and deployment activities for this program.
“We are pleased with this award and look forward to collaborating with this customer and supporting the upgrade of its long-range communication systems. RF-based communication and surveillance solutions are a crucial component of military infrastructure world-wide,” says OSI Systems’ President and CEO, Ajay Mehra, in a press release.