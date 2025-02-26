Mycronic receives order from Asia

Mycronic says that the order value is in the range of USD 8-10 million and that delivery will take place in the second quarter of 2026 – once on location the system will replace one of the unnamed customer’s older systems.

“Less complex photomasks account for a large part of the total volume of photomasks produced and remain very important for the display industry. This order, which forms part of our replacement program, shows that the Prexision Lite 8 Evo meets our customers’ needs for cost-efficient production of photomasks”, says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic, in a press release.

The Prexision Lite 8 Evo is designed to meet the requirements for cost-efficient production of photomasks for displays up to G8 mask size.