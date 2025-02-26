AT&S has found its new CEO

Dr. Michael Mertin held several senior management functions over the past decades, including the position of CEO of Jenoptik AG for ten years.

“AT&S is an internationally renowned high-tech company that makes important electronic products for everyday life possible with its innovative customers and technologies. I myself have spent my training and my professional life in different fields of technology and with leading technology companies. Shaping the future through innovation and entrepreneurship will always be an exciting challenge – and I am thrilled to take up this challenge,” says Dr. Michael Mertin, in a press release.

Following a ten-year career at Carl Zeiss, Dr. Mertin joined Jenoptik AG as CTO/COO and served as CEO from July 2007 until 2017. Until today, he has been active as an independent consultant at Dr.-Ing. Michael Mertin Management Consulting focusing on private equity and M&A.