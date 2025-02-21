Reliance Infra to set up integrated solar, battery plants

India’s Reliance Infrastructure is reportedly entering the renewable energy equipment manufacturing space to boost its business portfolio.

The Reliance Group company has appointed Ivan Saha as CEO, Renewable Manufacturing; and Mushtaque Hussain as CEO, Battery Manufacturing, sources told Indian news agency PTI.

The company is expected to set up an integrated solar manufacturing unit with the objective to bolster the production of solar panels and components in India.

Reliance Infrastructure operates in sectors like the metro rails, toll roads and power distribution. By entering into the solar equipment and battery manufacturing business, the group aims to cover the entire spectrum of renewable energy value chain, according to the PTI report.

Responding to the PTI report, Reliance Infrastructure said it was evaluating manufacturing in the solar and battery business. For this purpose it has incorporated wholly owned subsidiaries — Reliance Battery GreenTech and Reliance Zetta SolarTech.

“This fact has duly been disclosed to the Stock Exchanges vide our disclosures dated December 10, 2024 and January 21, 2025, respectively. Ivan Saha, has also been designated as Senior Management Personnel of the company,” Reliance Infrastructure said, as quoted by ET Now Digital. “The Company is compliant with the SEBI (LODR) Regulations and has been promptly informing the Stock Exchanges of all events and information impacting Company’s operations or performance including incorporation of new subsidiaries for proposed business.”

Reliance Power, another company belonging to the same group, has already announced plans to boost its presence in the renewable energy generation space.

Reliance Nu Suntech Private Ltd, a Reliance Power subsidiary, has already secured a 930 MW solar BESS energy project from the Solar Energy Corporation of India via an e-reverse auction.