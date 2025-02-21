LG Innotek launches automotive AP module

South Korean company LG Innotek is expanding its automotive components unit into the vehicle semiconductor market by launching an automotive application processor (AP) module.

The module is like a computer’s central processing unit. In the vehicle, it integrates and controls electronic systems such as advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and digital cockpits.

The chip component of the new AP module measures 6.5 cm in width and length and has over 400 components, including an integrated chip set, memory semiconductors and power management integrated circuits. The small size reduces the surface area of the main board, allowing cars to be designed more flexibly, the company said. The high level of integration also shortens the signal distance between parts, boosting control performance.

The number of AP modules installed in vehicles worldwide is expected to rise from 33 million in 2025 to 113 million by 2030, according to industry estimates.

The South Korean company, which is a camera module contractor for Apple, also announced plans to start mass-producing AP modules in the latter half of this year.

With this new addition to its business, LG Innotek hopes to raise USD 3.5 billion in sales from its entire automotive electronics business by 2029.