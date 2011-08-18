Electronics Production | August 18, 2011
Zollner continues USA expansion
Zollner Elektronik AG plans to expand in the USA market by establishing a full-service New Product Introduction (NPI) center including low to medium volume manufacturing capabilities based in Silicon Valley region of California.
The Milpitas facility will complement the Northern Virginia resources and alliance with EIT, LLC established in 2009.
Zollner’s NPI Center of Excellence is designed to better serve customers throughout North America and support Zollner’s European and Asian production facilities. Including low to medium volume production capabilities to support regional & domestic requirements will broaden Zollner’s portfolio of services & capabilities supporting Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) based throughout North America.
Based in Northern California’s Bay area, the Milpitas facility location will have convenient access to major airports (SFO & SJC) and provide enhanced coverage of Zollner’s customers with an emphasis on improving technical support with shortened time-to-market for New Product Introductions.
Lead by Markus Aschenbrenner, CEO of Zollner Electronics Inc., this NPI Center expands the technical resources available to customers and provides a significant opportunity for USA-based OEM’s to benefit from over 45 years of expertise and the exceptional performance from one of the world’s leading full service EMS providers.
