Electronics Production | August 17, 2011
Global demand for robotics to surpass USD 30<em>bn</em> in 2016
Global demand for robotics will reach $21.8 billion in 2011. That value is projected to reach $30.1 billion in 2016, after increasing at a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.
The global robotics market can be broken down into four regions that account for the sale of virtually all robots â€“ Asia, North America, the European Union, and other markets. The Asian region, valued at $7.7 billion in 2011, is projected to reach $10.9 billion in 2016, yielding a CAGR of 7.2%.
The North American region should be worth $4.9 billion in 2011, and in 2016 that value should reach $5.6 billion, a CAGR of 2.7%. The region comprised of the European Union will be worth $4.4 billion in 2011 and in 2016 should be worth $7 billion, a CAGR of 9.6%. The region made up of other markets, worth $4.7 billion in 2011, should be worth nearly $6.6 billion in 2016, yielding a CAGR of 6.7%.
Robotics can be considered to be a subfield of automation. As a field, robotics is multidisciplinary with far-reaching applications in manufacturing, medicine, surgery, planetary exploration, and the handling of hazardous materials, to name a few. It was once an industry that was grounded in a handful of highly specialized types of industrial and space robots, but has now expanded to include new, commercially viable types of domestic and professional service robots, as well as military and security robots.
The global robotics market was promising at the turn of the millennium, but felt the effects of the recent economic downturn. Despite this setback, the International Federation of Robotics (IFR) reports a surge of new and recession-delayed orders. Patent analysis also forecasts a rapidly growing market, but perhaps most encouraging, venture capital is again flowing to robotics-based start-ups. All of these indications point in the direction of a healthy market for robotics in the near future.
The North American region should be worth $4.9 billion in 2011, and in 2016 that value should reach $5.6 billion, a CAGR of 2.7%. The region comprised of the European Union will be worth $4.4 billion in 2011 and in 2016 should be worth $7 billion, a CAGR of 9.6%. The region made up of other markets, worth $4.7 billion in 2011, should be worth nearly $6.6 billion in 2016, yielding a CAGR of 6.7%.
Robotics can be considered to be a subfield of automation. As a field, robotics is multidisciplinary with far-reaching applications in manufacturing, medicine, surgery, planetary exploration, and the handling of hazardous materials, to name a few. It was once an industry that was grounded in a handful of highly specialized types of industrial and space robots, but has now expanded to include new, commercially viable types of domestic and professional service robots, as well as military and security robots.
The global robotics market was promising at the turn of the millennium, but felt the effects of the recent economic downturn. Despite this setback, the International Federation of Robotics (IFR) reports a surge of new and recession-delayed orders. Patent analysis also forecasts a rapidly growing market, but perhaps most encouraging, venture capital is again flowing to robotics-based start-ups. All of these indications point in the direction of a healthy market for robotics in the near future.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments