Taiwan’s Epistar receives first Aixtron CRIUS II-L system

Aixtron SE has delived the first of the recently launched CRIUS II-L MOCVD system to Epistar

One of Aixtron´s local service teams will install the new system at Epistar’s state-of-the-art clean-room facility at their production site in Taiwan. Earlier in 2011, two CRIUS II systems in a 55x2” configuration dedicated to the mass production of ultra-high brightness blue LED materials had already been installed in the same facility.



Dr. Ming Jiunn Jou, President of Epistar, comments: "Our mutually satisfying relationship with Aixtron has continued to give us the world’s best production equipment. We completely trust in Aixtron technology, in this case in their Showerhead technology. So it is not an issue whether we use the Close Coupled Showerhead (CCS) 19x2 or the CRIUS II – Aixtron´s system performance is always first rate. I am therefore convinced that the transfer of our process recipes from the CRIUS and CRIUS II to the latest CRIUS II-L will be flawless and that it will be easy to achieve the desired uniformity promptly. We will continue to enjoy considerable success in the efficient volume production of world-class UHB LED products.”