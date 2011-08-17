Merlin Flex-Ability installs new laser process

Further investment by the Falcon PCB group in its Merlin Flex- Ability Hartlepool facility continues with the installation of a LPKF MicroLine Laser Drill 600.

Technical Manager, Nick Wass, comments on what the installation means “The introduction of this equipment creates a step change in the company’s capabilities and speed of response we can now offer far more complex and technically demanding products as we can utilise laser drilling of blind vias and microvias and also very high accuracy profile cutting of flex and rigid PCB material together with a range of Flex and Flex rigid high technology manufacturing solutions on shorter lead- times”.



Brendan Carne, Managing Director of LPKF Laser & Electronics Ltd said “We are pleased to support the Falcon PCB Group with the expansion of their in house technology. The installation of this high speed, high accuracy laser system will provide the group with a new level of accuracy in their production”.