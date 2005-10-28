Freescale's UWB wins Wall Street Journal Award

Freescale Semiconductor has received a Technology Innovation Award from the Wall Street Journal for its commercial Ultra-Wideband (UWB) products. Named a winner under the "wireless"

category, Freescale was recognized for its efforts to enable the first consumer products using UWB.

In an audio interview published by The Wall Street Journal, News Editor John Leger, who oversees the awards, said, "For the purposes of this contest, an innovation has to represent a break with conventional ideas or methods. It has to go beyond marginal improvements on what's already on the market. In other words, it has to be truly novel."



Freescale was named the winner in the "wireless category," beating runners-up Airgo Networks and BT. Judges named winners in each of 12 categories and a total of 20 runners-up. Out of 750 entries, the field was narrowed to 104 semifinalists. Then a panel of expert judges from industry, research organizations and academia scored each entry and picked the winners. Judges praised Freescale for helping bring to consumers a technology that could lead to ubiquitous consumer deployment.



"This award validates the tremendous work that our team has done to enable a new approach to wireless communications," said Martin Rofheart, director of the Ultra-Wideband Operation at Freescale. "It is also timely in that many UWB-enabled applications, such as cell phones, USB hubs and high definition televisions (HDTV), will be showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show in January. Indeed, UWB will play an important role as consumers become increasingly aware of technologies such as UWB that allow more wireless freedom."