73 and still going strong

© Videoton

We talked to management; we talked to staff. But what about the hard facts of history. Videoton has quite some years of history and happy to add some more. Laughter lines and wrinkles all inclusive.

© Videoton

As we talked to people in Videoton Autóelektronika Kft, a subsidiary of Videoton, we will – naturally start our journey here. The company – which is based in Hungarian Székesfehérvár – was established in 1994. With receiving its ISO 9002 TÜV certificate in 1996, the first step towards being an automotive supplier had been made.Most employees however would consider the year 2000 as being a milestone for VAE. The company started to 'implement projects in which, beyond the assembly of electronic boards, the whole production process including production technology and NPI was planned and accomplished' (to quite from the website).In 2003, the earlier automotive industrial certifications were replaced by a more comprehensive automotive quality assurance system, the ISO TS 16949 certification.We are talking about 1938. This was the year when Videoton Company was established. From the mid 40s until the political changes in most of Eastern Europe (also changed the economical landscape of the region) - between 1955 and 1991 to be more precise - the state owned company developed, manufactured and sold Videoton branded consumer electronics, IT and defence electronics products.With 1991 privatisation cam along, when present shareholders and a Hungarian bank acquired all assets. (1996 private shareholders took full control of the company). Shortly after – in 1992 – Videoton was introduced to sub-contracting as well as outsourcing projects in the field of consumer electronics and other segments.What followed were years of capacity expansion, growth and development: into different customer segments (Household Appliances, Healthcare, etc.), new locations within Hungary (Kaposvár, Jászberény, Törökszentmiklós, Kunhegyes, Salgótarján) and adjustent countries (Bulgaria, Ukraine).