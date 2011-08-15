Seongji Industrial: Worldwide success with Siplace

In 2004, Seongji Industrial Co Ltd, one of the leading electronics assembly companies in Korea, started together with Siplace in the printed circuited board assembly (PCBA) business.

Today, Seongji Industrial operates successfully in eight different countries and has more than forty units of Siplace placement systems in operation. Based on this long-standing history with ASM Assembly Systems (formerly Siemens Electronics Assembly Systems), Seongji Industrial has expanded its business especially in the rapidly growing industry of touch panel technologies.



Seongji Industrial was first established in 1985 as an electronics components supplier with the main business focus on cable and wire harness assembly. As a result of the rapidly growing electronics assembly market in Korea in 2004, Seongji Industrial decided to set up a surface mount technology (SMT) production line with Siplace.



Worldwide ramp-up, worldwide partnership



With the support of the globally standardized Siplace training program, Seongji Industrial was able to ramp up its PCBA business step-by-step. Based on the local pre-conditions for setting up factory infrastructures, the Siplace training covered the How-To in operating the machines, as well as providing in-depth expertise about processes and solutions in running SMT productions. Following the successful cooperation and based on these standardized Siplace global service structures in Korea, Seongji Industrial expanded the PCBA business overseas, with the same SMT line ramp up process. Today, the Seongji industrial group is running PCBA operations in Korea, China, Thailand, Mexico and Slovakia.



Siplace D-series: The right fit



The Siplace D-series platform is a perfect fit with Seongji’s requirements. With the combination of very high speed, flexibility and high placement quality, the Siplace D- series consistently delivers a high output and is able to easily accommodate different production volumes, as well as all the variations of the products. The unique digital vision system enables a faster data preparation and supports a quick product change over. The combination of Siplace D2 and Siplace D1 machines is able to handle a component from 0201” chip up to 200x125mm and a board size up to 610 x 508mm.



Changhoi KOO, the Senior Executive Managing Director of Seongji Industrial Co Ltd in Korea commented:



“The Siplace team was always very supportive wherever we set up the SMT production line. A key factor for us is the very good knowledge of the Siplace team in attending and managing local resource matters. Especially when we have new product introductions or new applications we trust in the expert knowledge of the Siplace team. The managers and engineers are always open for discussions to assist us in providing the required solutions. The Siplace team and the machines definitely facilitate our challenges with in time production. The Siplace team’s continual support and consistent output helped us to achieve our excellent reputation which is highly regarded by our customers.”