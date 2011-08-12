© Dell (Streak 7)

Dell discontinues its Streak5 tablet

Dell as officially announced - although rather quietly - that it will discontinue its Streak5 tablet.

An image on the company's website is saying 'Good-Bye' to the device. Users are directed to the new Streak7 and - for those who own a Streak5 (which was launched last year) - Dell points out accessories.



The Dell Streak 7 Android specs:



- Nvidia Tegra 2 Mobile Processor

- Android 2.2 (Froyo)

- 7" multi-touch screen display with Corning Gorilla Glass and full Adobe Flash 10.1

- Rear 5MP Auto Focus camera with Flash and 1.3 MP front-facing camera for face-to-face chats

- 16GB of internal storage, plus Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and built-in GPS