Eltraco Group splits into 2 companies

Eltraco Group, global supplier within the new and used SMT equipment market, is to split into 2 companies; Eltraco A/S and SMT House AB.

Eltraco A/S, will continue the already well established focus on new SMT equipment, consumables and software in the Nordic electronic manufacturing market, whereas the new SMT House will offer the possibility to rent a brand new flow-line. SMT House will also take over the 2H equipment activities from Eltraco A/S on the global market.



“The split is a result of the continuing effort to support the development in the SMT market, but also to reflect the Eltraco Group’s long-term strategy to focus and strengthen the two companies’ respective areas and concepts", says Mikael Thomsen, future Managing Director of Eltraco A/S. "The only thing changed is that Ole Thers, former Manager at Eltraco A/S, will be heading SMT House instead. Our goal is still to improve the response to our customers demand by using our service network and proven technology which is still backed up by the same experienced team and well-known suppliers.”



“Renting concepts is not a new thing. Today you can rent almost everything from cars, computers to real estate. So, we thought - why not SMT equipment? We believe that the future is all about staying ahead in the game. And if you – as a production company - wish to combine green and lean production and at the same time keep up with the technology pace, you need to renew your flow-line very often - and this requires large sums of cash flow. So to meet this constant changing demand in the SMT market we came up with the renting concept idea, which allow every company to rent their own SMT flow-line” – says Ole Thers, Head of SMT House.