Nordson MARCH partners with Science College of Donghua University

Nordson MARCH and Science College of Donghua University, Shanghai, China have launched a new joint laboratory devoted to the advancement of plasma research and furthering education in plasma technology.

The partnership includes equipment, shared research, personnel resources, and an open exchange of expertise. Nordson MARCH is internationally recognized for developing advanced plasma processes and equipment for use in the semiconductor packaging, printed circuit board, and many other manufacturing industries. Science College of Donghua is renowned for the study of plasma physics and its applications, and offers a Master's degree program in Physics and Optical Engineering.



Officially known as the "Nordson MARCH-Science College of Donghua University Joint Laboratory", the lab will be staffed by professors and graduate students from the college. Dr. James Getty, Vice President, Applications and Business Development and Dr. Jiangang (Jack) Zhao, Chief Scientist of Nordson MARCH, have been named as adjunct professors to the University. As scientists and experts with more than 30 years of plasma technology expertise combined, they will provide direction for future plasma research initiatives undertaken at the laboratory.



"Our new joint laboratory is a winning collaboration. The University has a talented team of dedicated researchers eager to learn more about innovative new applications of plasma technology. It also expands our research resources into China and further cements our reputation as a global leader," explained Dr. Jack Zhao, Chief Scientist at Nordson MARCH.



In addition, Nordson MARCH has contributed an AP-600 Plasma Treatment System to the laboratory further supplementing the University provided electron microscope, surface energy tester, and mass spectrometer to facilitate on-going plasma education and research efforts. The AP-600 Plasma System delivers exceptionally uniform plasma cleaning and treatment with unmatched ease of operation, reliability, and low cost.