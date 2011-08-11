SIT heads for 2'200'000 placements per week with Mydata

SIT has expanded its surface mount capacity in their Dutch plant with the purchase of a new Mydata MY100DX14 pick-and-place machine.

The new machine provides additional capacity and complements the company’s three existing Mydata machines – two MY9s and another MY100DX14.



Strong growth in demand for SIT products in 2009 meant that the company’s existing three pick-and-place machines were already loaded close to maximum capacity, despite three-shift working. At this time, however, Mydata carried out a detailed MYOptimisation audit and was able to advise on efficiency improvements that would boost throughput at very little extra cost, thereby allowing SIT to postpone the purchase of additional equipment by almost a year.



Nevertheless, by the end of 2010 SIT’s business had expanded further and, even with the improvements suggested by Mydata, the company’s SMT lines were once again running at close to maximum capacity. As a result, SIT decided that the time had come to invest in an additional MY100DX14. This machine was selected on the basis of the company’s experience with its first MY100DX14, which it had found to be versatile, reliable and to consistently deliver excellent placement accuracy.



With the installation of the new machine, the opportunity was taken to rearrange the SMT facilities at the SIT plant, which are now configured as two Synergy lines, each comprising one MY9 machine and one MY100DX14. The new configuration provides SIT with exceptional flexibility as well as a significant higher amount of capacity with the same number of operators as before.