Electronics Production | August 11, 2011
SIT heads for 2'200'000 placements per week with Mydata
SIT has expanded its surface mount capacity in their Dutch plant with the purchase of a new Mydata MY100DX14 pick-and-place machine.
The new machine provides additional capacity and complements the company’s three existing Mydata machines – two MY9s and another MY100DX14.
Strong growth in demand for SIT products in 2009 meant that the company’s existing three pick-and-place machines were already loaded close to maximum capacity, despite three-shift working. At this time, however, Mydata carried out a detailed MYOptimisation audit and was able to advise on efficiency improvements that would boost throughput at very little extra cost, thereby allowing SIT to postpone the purchase of additional equipment by almost a year.
Nevertheless, by the end of 2010 SIT’s business had expanded further and, even with the improvements suggested by Mydata, the company’s SMT lines were once again running at close to maximum capacity. As a result, SIT decided that the time had come to invest in an additional MY100DX14. This machine was selected on the basis of the company’s experience with its first MY100DX14, which it had found to be versatile, reliable and to consistently deliver excellent placement accuracy.
With the installation of the new machine, the opportunity was taken to rearrange the SMT facilities at the SIT plant, which are now configured as two Synergy lines, each comprising one MY9 machine and one MY100DX14. The new configuration provides SIT with exceptional flexibility as well as a significant higher amount of capacity with the same number of operators as before.
Strong growth in demand for SIT products in 2009 meant that the company’s existing three pick-and-place machines were already loaded close to maximum capacity, despite three-shift working. At this time, however, Mydata carried out a detailed MYOptimisation audit and was able to advise on efficiency improvements that would boost throughput at very little extra cost, thereby allowing SIT to postpone the purchase of additional equipment by almost a year.
Nevertheless, by the end of 2010 SIT’s business had expanded further and, even with the improvements suggested by Mydata, the company’s SMT lines were once again running at close to maximum capacity. As a result, SIT decided that the time had come to invest in an additional MY100DX14. This machine was selected on the basis of the company’s experience with its first MY100DX14, which it had found to be versatile, reliable and to consistently deliver excellent placement accuracy.
With the installation of the new machine, the opportunity was taken to rearrange the SMT facilities at the SIT plant, which are now configured as two Synergy lines, each comprising one MY9 machine and one MY100DX14. The new configuration provides SIT with exceptional flexibility as well as a significant higher amount of capacity with the same number of operators as before.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments