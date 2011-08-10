Viscom increases forecast

Viscom AG sees a continued strong demand for optical and X-ray inspections. As a result of the increased readiness to invest in inspection systems, the Executive Board of Viscom AG has increased its revenue and earnings forecasts for financial year 2011.

After an evident recovery in business had already been recorded during the past year, readiness to invest in inspection systems for assembly inspection remains high. Progressive miniaturization and high demands on quality, particularly in the automotive industry, reinforce this trend.



As a result of the increased readiness to invest in inspection systems, the Executive Board of Viscom AG has increased its revenue and earnings forecasts for financial year 2011. According to the new guidance, the company now expects revenue of between € 50 million and € 53 million (approximately 70 to 75 million USD) in 2011. The reason for this adjustment is the large volume of incoming orders and steep rise in recognized revenue in the first half of the year.



With this new forecast, management has significantly increased the previous envisioned revenue target for 2011 by up to 17 percent. "In addition to solid bookings from our existing customer base, Viscom has won additional important accounts in North America and Asia that will support Viscom's growth," commented Volker Pape, Viscom Executive Board Member, responsible for sales, international business and corporate development.