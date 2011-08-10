Celestica with AS9100C certification in China

Celestica has successfully completed its audit and has received recommendation for AS9100C certification at its Suzhou (China) facility.

“The upcoming AS9100C certification at our Suzhou Center of Excellence further extends Celestica’s aerospace capabilities, enabling us to provide our customers with high quality, cost-competitive design and manufacturing services in the China region. This milestone builds on Celestica’s established track record of providing its aerospace customers with regulatory and compliance expertise, as well as the industry leading standards for quality and reliability that are essential to meeting AS9100C compliance", said Michael J. McGuire, Vice President, Aerospace and Defense, Celestica.



The Suzhou facility will join Celestica’s four additional AS9100-certified centers of excellence in Toronto (Canada), Austin (TX / USA), Valencia (Spain) and Kulim (Malaysia).