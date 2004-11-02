Jonathan Ford acquires Cirtron

Jonathan Ford of Yellowasp PCB Services Ltd. has acquired UK-based Cirtron PCB Services from Finesample Group Ltd.

The new owners are looking forward to continuing the business in its present form, with the strength gained from this new financial independence allowing strategic investment for further diversification, enabling more services to be made available to the PCB industry.



Cirtron PCB Services is a well established out-source facility, providing a range of specialist and complementary PCB manufacturing processes for the PCB industry. The range includes laser plotted photo-tools, with added value from Automatic Optical Inspection, solder mask application, protective solderable finishes, including HASL, electroless and electrolytic nickel and gold, and immersion silver plating.



Verification services available are, electrical Bare Board Testing, Impedance measurement, XRF thickness measurement of solderable finishes, and surface contamination testing.



M.Hemming stated that "This is good news all-round with the continuation of the business in all of it's present structure, safeguarding all the expertise of the existing management and workforce, allowing Cirtron to continue to give the first class service that our customers expect. The new owners now bring their wealth of experience to the business giving a fresh impetus and emphasis for Cirtron to expand in the future with an increased prominence in the PCB industry."