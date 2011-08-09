Ducommun secures new contract

Ducommun LaBarge Technologies (DLT) has received a contract from Boeing Space & Intelligence Systems to supply resolvers for a mechanism that is part of the Soil Moisture Active Passive (SMAP) Earth observation satellite built and managed by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Pasadena, California.

The variable reluctance resolver (VRR) is used to commutate a brushless DC motor that will rotate a six meter diameter reflector on the spacecraft. The angle/speed sensor features a thin design, enhanced reliability at a wide range of operating temperatures, and a significant mass reduction compared to conventional resolvers.



Other typical applications for the VRRs are space mechanism such as solar array deployment assemblies, antenna pointing mechanisms, and other positioning applications.



Anthony J. Reardon, president and chief executive officer, stated, "The Variable Reluctance Resolver is a price competitive feedback device for harsh environments that meets a wide variety of space, military, oil and industrial needs. We continue to seek opportunities to broaden our scope of work, especially with custom engineered solutions.”