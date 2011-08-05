Sony Ericsson with 3D-phone and Cortex A8 based phone?

Sony Ericsson, inspite of its trouble to keep sales up, is ever so energetic when it comes to releasing new phones. Now, on a chinese homepage, images have appeared of two new models. (And this page has been right before)

The swedish site Mobil.se writes that as far as the rumors go, one of the phones are quite big. In fact, it is among the largest phones, reported as being almost like a small tablet. It will support a resolution of 1280x720. And, of course, according to rumors, will support 3D without glasses.



About the other phone:. It is much smaller at a 3,5” screen size. The only real meaty rumor so far it that the processor will be a Cortex A8 and that the phone will ship with android 2,3 preinstalled.