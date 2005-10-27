Catapult opens in the Nordic

Catapult Communications has opened a sales and support office in Sweden. Anders Sundgren, who joined Catapult in April of this year, will manage the new facility that is located in Sollentuna, just north of Stockholm.

According to Peter Rendell, Catapult's European Managing Director, "Our new office in Sweden will help us address new business opportunities and to build closer working relationships with our current customers in the region. This increased sales and support presence in Sweden will complement Catapult's other European offices in Finland, France, Germany and the U.K." Mr. Rendell added, "We are currently recruiting Application Engineers for the Swedish office to strengthen our customer support organization."

