Elcoteq: Fewer layoffs in Hungary

EMS-provider Elcoteq is said to lay off fewer than expected at it Hungarian manufacturing base in Pécs.

Troubled EMS-provider Elcoteq is said to lay off 400-500 workers at its manufacturing facility in Pécs Hungary), local media reports. The coumpany had initially registered 680 layoffs with the local labor office and unions.