IPTE Germany GmbH opens Fixture House

IPTE Germany GmbH has now opened a Fixture House at is company site in Heroldsberg (located in the Nuremberg area).

Here, bed-of-nails adapters are being produced according to the highest standards for an entire range of relevant applications, such as in-circuit tests, functional tests, flash programming and end-of-line product tests. The Fixture House department currently employs a staff of twelve.



What is unique in this business is the specific service featuring comprehensive automated verification of each adapter before its delivery to the customer. This is provided as a matter of course using a special fixture tester which rigorously checks all contacts and the wiring by continuity and short-circuit tests, and after completion, provides a full report of the entire process. Therefore, not a single flaw can go undetected.



The Fixture House’s vertical range of adapter manufacture abilities comprises mechanical design, production of the individual parts needed, build-up, fixed wiring, and the electrical and mechanical tests. As an adapter of this kind is always a custom-specific item, the fixture-test procedure too can be exactly designed according to special user requirements.



And with strain gauge strips a precise mechanical stress test of the fixtures can also be provided. The bed-of-nails can additionally be equipped with optical fibers for the DUTs (devices under test), for example, based on LED technology. Another option is a preventive top-class ESD (electrostatic discharge) coating of the adapter surface.