Kitron to cut costs

EMS provider Kitron announced today that it will reduce its production capacity in Norway which would mean annual savings of more than EUR 5 million.

Kitron announced that the company's three manufacturing sites will become one. Only the site in Arendal on Hisøy will remain. The production in Kilsund will be transfered to Hisøy and the operations at Vollebekk in Oslo will be spread on facilities in Norway, Sweden and Lithuania. 100 employees will due to thw restructuring be laid off. "The actions we now consider us beeing forced to do will secure our profit in the future. I am the first to be sorry about this leading to that 100 of our employees in Oslo and Arendal will lose their jobs", said Kitron's CEO Jan T. Jørgensen.