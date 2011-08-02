SST selects Rohde & Schwarz equipment

Rohde & Schwarz UK has supplied Secure Systems & Technologies Ltd (SST), operating within the Secure Systems and Information Assurance Division of API Technologies Corp., with an FSET22 Test Receiver, FSET-Z22 RF Preselector and associated equipment.

The FSET purchase is part of a large investment programme by SST that involves the commissioning of a new test chamber and upgrades to existing chambers in line with changes to the UK, European and NATO standards for TEMPEST testing.



SST has selected Rohde & Schwarz’ Z22 RF preselector, which like the FSET22, spans 100Hz to 22GHz. This is a separate preamplifier and preselector unit that provides a number of low noise amplifiers and a filter network with various lowpass, highpass and bandpass filters. It’s sensitivity and RF selectivity suits it to many TEMPEST applications.



Commented Matthew Richards, Managing Director of Secure Systems & Technologies Ltd: “The long standing reputation of R&S and their commitment to support this specialist equipment for the long term, combined with recognition that the FSET is widely used by leading technical authorities in the UK and Europe, led us to select the FSET.”



Phil Gilham, Key Account Manager for Rohde & Schwarz UK’s Aerospace and Defence test & measurement products said: “New and emerging information technology means new technical vulnerabilities, making the case for such highly sensitive equipment even more critical. Therefore, an RF receiver with the capability of capturing sensitive signals at very high IF bandwidths is also a critical attribute to SST, enabling it to verify, through testing, that any TEMPEST threat from its products has been satisfactorily removed or minimised.”



SST will be using its new test facilities to test its own products and to provide TEMPEST testing services to third parties. The company is currently expanding its range of secure and encryption products and rugged devices, both static and portable.