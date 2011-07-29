Unimicron acquires BlueBay shares in Ruwel

Almost two years after PCB manufacturer Unimicron with head office in Taiwan acquired a 35% share in Ruwel International GmbH as strategic investor, the company is now substantially expanding its involvement.

At the end of July – subject to the expected approval by the cartel authority – all the shares of the financial investor BlueBay will change to Unimicron, making the company the sole owner of German PCB manufacturer Ruwel.



Unimicron President David Lee met BlueBay Manager Lucien Orlovius in Düsseldorf recently to sign contracts.



BlueBay had acquired a majority share in Ruwel as financial investor at the end of the economic crisis and now, after almost two successful years with Ruwel, considers the time is right to sell its shares.



Lucien Orlovius, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at RUWEL, will remain in office at the wish of Unimicron thanks to the very good cooperation, even without being a shareholder in future. In the same way the tried and tested management board composition of Thomas Wittig and Jos van Kempen will remain unchanged.