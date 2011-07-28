Sonus Networks selects Flextronics

Flextronics will provide manufacturing including PCBA and systems integration, order fulfillment, and reverse logistics services to support the production of all Sonus Networks' products including media gateways, and the GSX Gateways and NBS session border controller product lines.

"Sonus Networks is a new customer with innovative, industry-leading technology, which further broadens our expertise and portfolio offering in the networking solutions industry," said Michael Clarke, group president of Flextronics Integrated Network Solutions. "The growing market of session border control is dynamic and competitive, with industry experts expecting strong revenue growth in this space. We look forward to working with Sonus Networks and providing them with our renowned world-class manufacturing end-to-end solutions."



"As a strategic partner, Flextronics will enable Sonus to scale up to meet growing demand for our product lines both domestically and internationally," said Gale England, vice president of product operations for Sonus. "We chose Flextronics based on the company's operational excellence and its ability to provide all aspects of our manufacturing and services needs."



Initial work is scheduled to begin at Flextronics' Austin, Texas facility in August.