Jabil readies PocketFinder production in San Jose

Location Based Technologies will have its first volume production PocketFinder devices manufactured at the San Jose, CA, facility of Jabil Circuit.

“This is the beginning of a very exciting time for the growth of the company and for our customers,” said Dave Morse, CEO of Location Based Technologies. “Within the next few months we will deliver top quality, market ready devices to our retail launch partners as well as to Tier 1 telecom carriers that have expressed distribution interest in our versatile GPS location devices.”



"We are looking forward to bringing global quality manufacturing and design expertise to PocketFinder's family of products, which aligns with Jabil’s goal of focusing on growing our diversified manufacturing services business," said Les Pawlak, Senior Director of Sales, Jabil.