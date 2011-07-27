Kion Group to close its plant in Bari (Italy)

Kion Group is to consolidate its European manufacturing operations. This will mainly concern the production of warehouse trucks as well as the production of STILL and OM counterbalance trucks.

The company is to concentrate its European manufacturing of warehouse trucks at the sites in Châtellerault (France) and Luzzara (Italy). The warehouse equipment plant in Châtelleraut employs around 470 people. The warehouse equipment plant in Luzzara employs a workforce of around 170 people.



Current production at Montataire, a further warehouse equipment plant in France, would be relocated to the plant in Luzzara. There are currently 188 production workers employed at Montataire.



The Group's centre of competence for systems engineering was already set up in 2010, with the inauguration of Kion Warehouse Systems in Reutlingen.



The production of the STILL and OM counterbalance trucks wil be consolidated at the site in Hamburg (Germany). Accordingly, the current production of the counterbalance trucks at the plant in Bari (Italy) would be relocated to Hamburg. The plant in Bari currently employs a workforce of around 320 employees.



The Kion Group is engaging in timely and open consultations and negotiations with trade unions and employee representatives in France and Italy. Employees in Montataire and Bari would be offered alternative jobs at other Kion Group sites.