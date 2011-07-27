Atotech licenses Enthone technology patent

Enthone, a business of Cookson Electronics, has granted Atotech Deutschland GmbH (Berlin, Germany) a license under an immersion tin patent (US Patent Number No. 6,821,323).

The Enthone patent encompasses technology that mitigates the propensity for whisker growth. The Enthone immersion tin patent allows the use of metals, such as silver, to be incorporated within the tin process solution.The patent is registered and valid in Europe, Asia and the United States. Terms of the license agreement remain confidential.



Dr. Bernhard Wessling, Enthone Global Director Ormecon Products, said, “The Enthone patent being licensed to Atotech is not used in the formulation of the industry’s leading Ormecon CSN Classic immersion tin process for printed wiring board (PWB) fabrication. Instead, a distinctive Organic Metal technology is employed within the pre-dip process that appears to induce the formation of relatively large grain tin deposits and reduce the rate of IMC formation, thus rendering the immersion tin deposit whisker resistant.”