Merlin Circuit invest in Dynachem equipment

Merlin Circuit Technology Ltd has installed a SmartLam 5000, automatic cut sheet laminator with Model PH 8030, Pre Heater for outer layer application at its Chester facility in North Wales.

Mr Nick McLean, Resource Director at Merlin Circuit said, “We are very pleased with the new machine, it was operational within few hour of being installed. It gives us superior lamination which is a necessity for fine resolution required for new emerging technologies.



Mr Neil Martin, Chairman at Falcon PCB Group (Parent Company) commented, “We had no hesitation in choosing another Dynachem laminator, we have been using them for many years at our various facilities and are very pleased to be associated with them again”.



The system was sold by Giga Solutions Ltd., distributor of Automatic Lamination Technologies (ALT).