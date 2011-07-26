Kongsberg moves production from UK to Poland

Kongsberg Automotive is to move production from the UK to Poland. The move will affect 140 jobs in Burton-on-Trent (UK).

138 jobs will be lost at Kongsberg Automotive's Staffordshire manufacturing location Burton-on-Trent. 38 will remain. The production of seat interior components will be moved - to the greater part - from Burton to the facility in Pruszków (Poland).



The production transfer is scheduled to be completed by the end of October 2011.