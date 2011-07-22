Schweizer invests EUR 10 million in Germany

Schweizer Electronic AG’s investment volume in its site in Schramberg amounts to about EUR 10 million in the years 2010 and 2011.

In its fiscal year 2011 alone, the company will invest nearly EUR 8 million which will be used for expanding equipment that renders production processes more efficiently and supports the introduction of latest technologies.



In the past years Schweizer has continuously advanced the development of innovations in the product areas Power Electronics, Embedding and System Cost Reduction. By doing so, the company has geared itself up for mastering its customers’ current and future requirements for technologically premium PCBs.



Beyond the acquisition of a nickel-gold and a nickel-gold-palladium line, which serves for innovative surface finishing, Schweizer has set-up further capacities for milling and depth milling. Only recently an Interposer -Pick-and-Place-System has been put into operation in order to fully automatise Embedding manufacturing. Additionally a new HDI Laser will be running soon. Beyond, a new Masslam Press Centre is near completion.



"We want to be leading in innovative technologies in future, too, and by investing, we are creating the necessary conditions. Our objective is to realize systems via our PCBs that offer more comfort, increase efficiency, use less fuel and cause less CO2 emissions“, explains Dr. Marc Schweizer, CEO of Schweizer Electronic AG.



„With good reason our customers expect more than PCBs from us, thus in the meantime our offer encompasses complex systems for applications, that are for example being utilised in the growing area of E-Mobility. Any finally our investment into our site in Schramberg serves to protect and create job in our region. In the past 18 months we were able to create more than 120 new job in Germany.“