Slight revenue increase expected for Sanmina-SCI

EMS-provider Sanmina-SCI is to report on its 3Q fiscal performance coming monday (July 25, 2011). Analysts predict a slight revenue increase for the company

Analysts predict quarterly revenue of USD 1.65 billion on average for the EMS-provider. This would mean a slight increase of 1.2% YoY. Furthermore, analysts also forecast total revenue to reach USD 6.6 billion for Sanmina's fiscal year (ending in September). This would equal an increase of 4.4% - from the USD 6.32 billion in revenue reported for the last fiscal year.