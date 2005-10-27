Intel Capital invests in Epichem

Epichem has in its funding round only managed to attract Intel Capital to invest in the business.

The value of the investments was not revealed. The money invested in the British semiconductor chemicals specialist will be used to accelerate and expand R&D and manufacturing capabilities.



Barry Leese, Chief Executive of the privately owned company, said in a statement: "This funding by Intel Capital will help to ensure that Epichem can solve some of the challenges presented by Moore's Law to meet the manufacturing requirements for future-generation devices."



Keith Larson, Intel Capital Sector Director, Manufacturing and Digital Health, added: "Intel Capital is pleased to lead investments in companies, such as Epichem, to help accelerate development of novel materials, required by the semiconductor industry in the foreseeable future."