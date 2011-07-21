Marl shines out for Nokia Siemens Networks

Marl has won a contract worth over GBP 2 million with Nokia Siemens Networks to supply status indicator LEDs for cellular base stations for the European and Chinese markets.

Marl International created a custom LED for this application, which has been specifically designed to tolerate the high levels of EMI characteristic of this kind of system. Other adaptations include a custom lens. The contract was won in partnership with Marl’s German Distributor, JK Defence and the LEDs are being assembled in the Marl International headquarters in Ulverston.



Commenting, Adrian Rawlinson, Managing Director of Marl International, said, “Nokia selected Marl as a supplier on the basis of our ability to deliver a solution that fully met the demanding requirements of this application and our very high standards of quality.”



He continued, “Nokia Siemens Networks is a world leader in the cellular network market, an exceptionally challenging technology. Marl is proud and delighted to have the opportunity of working with their designers to deliver a highly visible system component to support a major network rollout in China.”