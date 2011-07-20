SRS Labs partners within Arçelik

SRS Labs signed a multiyear agreement with Arçelik, to license multiple audio technology solutions, including TruSurround HD, TruVolume, and SRS’ all new StudioSound HD solution, for inclusion throughout their entire FPTV model line-up.

“Europe is practically the largest flat panel TV market place today and we are excited to expand our reach into the region through our new partnership with Arçelik and integration of our award-winning audio solutions into all of their FPTVs,” said Allen H. Gharapetian, Senior Vice President of Marketing for SRS Labs.



Based on this new multi-year contract, Arçelik will have access to SRS’ advanced surround sound technologies, as well as the volume leveling technology: SRS TruVolume.



"After careful consideration, we incorporated the SRS audio solutions in our entire product line-up in order to provide our customers with the utmost quality in their home entertainment experience,“ added Mr. Erkan Duysal, Director of Electronics Arçelik.”