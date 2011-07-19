© Elcoteq

Elcoteq shares 55% down on insolvency proceedings

Shares in Elcoteq plummeted after the EMS-provider announced it would apply for insolvency proceedings (controlled management under Luxembourg law).

Shares were down 55% standing at EUR 0.33 (GMT 08:15). However, shares had briefly gone down to a record low of EUR 0.21, reports Reuters.



Danske Bank, acting as an agent for a group of banks, decided to accelerate its outstanding revolving credit facility, which forced Elcoteq to apply for controlled management in Luxembourg in order to continue operations. (see related news).