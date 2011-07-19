© Evertiq

Is he Nokia's worst enemy?

The name Eldar Murtazin seem to pop up regularly and might demonstrate the power of a blogger. His publications on Nokia handsets (before the official information is released) has led Nokia to involve the police.

According to an interview done with the Finnish news channel Yle, Eldar Murtazin claims that Nokia calls him 'the company's worst enemy'.



Eldar Murtazin has published unreleased information about Nokia products. The leaks - coming from within the company - are increasing in number, as the employees' loyalty seems to have eroded since the cooperation announcement with Microsoft, he explains.



He is also a skeptic when it comes to the new Nokia leadership: "He (Stephen Elop) creates an environment in which Nokia has no other option than to sell part of the company to Microsoft" he told Yle.



Nokia has declined to comment.